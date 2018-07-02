Seared Bacon & Frisee Salad
2 strips thick cut bacon, ½-inch thick
frisee, outer dark green leaves removed and discarded, inner light green/white cleaned and chopped
quail eggs
Sear the bacon over medium heat in a cast iron pan until golden brown and crispy around the edges. Remove and dot on paper towels. Reserve bacon fat for whatever you desire.
To soft boil the eggs, bring a pot of water to a boil, very carefully and softly add the quail eggs to the water, cook for 1:45-2:00 minutes. Place directly into ice water, remove, peel, and place over the salad.
Toss the frisee with the vinaigrette, drizzle with a little extra eggs.
Mustard Vinaigrette
3 tablespoons sherry vinegar
1 tablespoon mustard seeds
1 teaspoon Dijon
¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
¼ teaspoon fresh thyme, minced
1 teaspoon maple syrup, plus more for garnish
Place the vinegar and mustard seeds in a small pot and heat over low heat until the mustard seeds are plump and softened. Remove from heat and allow to cool.
Spoon 1 tablespoon mustard seeds and vinegar into the Dijon, add the thyme, maple, salt and drizzle in the oil.
Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.