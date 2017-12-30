Seared Foie Gras with Fruit

4 ½-inch slices of foie gras (make sure they stays in the refrigerator until its time to cook them)

4 slices of brioche, ½-inch, cut with a round cutter to fit under the foie gras

3 clementines, peeled and sectioned (not segmented but cleaned really well of all excess pith)

¼ cup Grand Marnier ½ vanilla bean, spilt and scraped

1 tablespoon sugar

Toast the brioche in an oven or a toaster.

Place a large sauté pan over a burner on medium high heat.

Season the foie gras slices with Kosher salt.

Place the slices of foie gras into the very hot pan and allow to caramelize. Remove from the pan and add the clementines, Grand Marnier, vanilla, sugar and add the foie gras back to the pan, seared size up. Shake the pan lightly, adding a little water if necessary, when the sauce coats the back of a spoon and the foie gras is tender to the touch.

Copyright 2017 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.