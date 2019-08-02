Seasoned steak Fries
4-6 Russet potatoes, washed and dried, cut into wedges
oil for frying (grapeseed, peanut or canola work well)
kosher salt, to taste
For seasoning IF DESIRED
½ teaspoon smoked paprika
½ teaspoon sweet paprika
¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
Whisk together.
Soak the potatoes in ice water for at least 30-45 minutes to remove some of the starch. Drain the potatoes and dry well.
Heat the oil in a heavy-bottomed pot to 275˚F. Fry the potatoes until tender and cooked through but no color, about 3-4 minutes. Remove the steak fries and raise your oil temperature to 365˚F. Fry until golden brown and crispy, about 2-3 minutes. Drain on paper towels, season with salt and spices while warm.
Horseradish Dipping Sauce
½ cup sour cream
½ cup mayonnaise
1-2 tablespoons prepared horseradish
¼ cup chives, sliced thin
salt, to taste
Whisk together. Season to taste with salt.
Sriracha Aioli
1 egg yolk
1 small clove garlic, minced
1 tablespoon rice vinegar
2 tablespoons Sriracha
½ tablespoon Dijon mustard
1 tablespoon brown sugar
1 tablespoon sesame oil
½ cup grapeseed oil
Whisk together everything but the grapeseed oil. Whisking constantly, drizzle in the oil in a slow stream.
