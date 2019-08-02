Seasoned steak Fries

4-6 Russet potatoes, washed and dried, cut into wedges

oil for frying (grapeseed, peanut or canola work well)

kosher salt, to taste

For seasoning IF DESIRED

½ teaspoon smoked paprika

½ teaspoon sweet paprika

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

Whisk together.

Soak the potatoes in ice water for at least 30-45 minutes to remove some of the starch. Drain the potatoes and dry well.

Heat the oil in a heavy-bottomed pot to 275˚F. Fry the potatoes until tender and cooked through but no color, about 3-4 minutes. Remove the steak fries and raise your oil temperature to 365˚F. Fry until golden brown and crispy, about 2-3 minutes. Drain on paper towels, season with salt and spices while warm.

Horseradish Dipping Sauce

½ cup sour cream

½ cup mayonnaise

1-2 tablespoons prepared horseradish

¼ cup chives, sliced thin

salt, to taste

Whisk together. Season to taste with salt.

Sriracha Aioli

1 egg yolk

1 small clove garlic, minced

1 tablespoon rice vinegar

2 tablespoons Sriracha

½ tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 tablespoon sesame oil

½ cup grapeseed oil

Whisk together everything but the grapeseed oil. Whisking constantly, drizzle in the oil in a slow stream.

