Shakshuka

1½ pounds tomatillos, skins removed, washed and cut in half

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 medium onion, outer layer removed, cut into thick wedges

1 jalapeno

¼ cup Italian parsley leaves

¼ cup cilantro leaves

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon coriander

1 tablespoon garlic

Place the tomatillos, onion and jalapeno on a sheet tray lined with parchment paper. Roast in a 400˚F oven until well charred, about 12-15 minutes. Remove and allow to cool. Once cool, remove the stem and skin from the jalapeno.

Puree all ingredients adding ¼ cup warm chicken stock or water if needed to puree everything until it’s smooth.

Season with salt and pepper.

Pour the sauce into a skillet; carefully crack and place the eggs into the sauce; bake at 375˚F for about 12-15 minutes or until the eggs are set;

For garnish:

Zatar

Feta cheese, crumbled

Mexican Crema

lime wedges

pita to serve on the side

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.