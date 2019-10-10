Shakshuka
1½ pounds tomatillos, skins removed, washed and cut in half
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 medium onion, outer layer removed, cut into thick wedges
1 jalapeno
¼ cup Italian parsley leaves
¼ cup cilantro leaves
1 teaspoon cumin
1 teaspoon coriander
1 tablespoon garlic
Place the tomatillos, onion and jalapeno on a sheet tray lined with parchment paper. Roast in a 400˚F oven until well charred, about 12-15 minutes. Remove and allow to cool. Once cool, remove the stem and skin from the jalapeno.
Puree all ingredients adding ¼ cup warm chicken stock or water if needed to puree everything until it’s smooth.
Season with salt and pepper.
Pour the sauce into a skillet; carefully crack and place the eggs into the sauce; bake at 375˚F for about 12-15 minutes or until the eggs are set;
For garnish:
Zatar
Feta cheese, crumbled
Mexican Crema
lime wedges
pita to serve on the side
