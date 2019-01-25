Shaved Persimmon Salad

2 fuyu persimmons, shaved into thin rounds on a Japanese mandolin, stem end discarded

2-3 cups wild arugula

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon lemon juice (from about half a lemon)

chunk of parmesan for grating over the salad (or ¼ cup grated parmesan for tossing into the salad)

salt, to taste

Toss together the shaved persimmon and arugula. Whisk together the olive oil and lemon juice with a pinch of salt. Toss the salad with half of the vinaigrette to start, toss with remaining vinaigrette, if needed. Season to taste with salt and top with the parmesan cheese.

