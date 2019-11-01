Sheet Tray Honey Mustard Glazed Salmon

2 12-ounce pieces of salmon, skin on

2 heaping tablespoons grainy mustard

1 heaping tablespoon Dijon mustard

2 teaspoons balsamic vinegar

2 tablespoons honey

1 teaspoon garlic minced

½ teaspoon salt

3-4 carrots, peeled, each carrot sliced on a bias into 3-4 long pieces

½ acorn squash, seeds removed, flesh sliced into ¼-inch thick (with peel)

¼ red onion, cut into thick strips

2 cups Brussels sprout leaves

Salt and pepper, to taste

Preheat your oven to 400˚F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper or foil. Place the carrots, acorn squash and red onions on the tray, drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper to taste. Bake for 8 minutes.

Meanwhile, whisk together the ingredients for the salmon glaze: the mustards, balsamic vinegar, honey, garlic and salt. Place the salmon, skin side down on the tray, generously spread the glaze over the salmon filets. Place the Brussels sprout leaves on the tray, drizzle with olive oil, season to taste with salt and pepper. Continue baking for another 6-8 minutes until the salmon is cooked through to your desired doneness and the vegetables are tender and golden around the edges.



To serve, remove the salmon filets, discarding the skin and serve with some of the roasted vegetables.

