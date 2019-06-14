Shepherd's Pie

Shepard’s Pie

1½ pounds ground beef

1½ cups onion, small diced

1 cup carrot, small diced

1 cup red pepper, small diced

½ cup yellow pepper, small diced

1 cup celery, small diced

1 tablespoon garlic, minced

¼ cup tomato paste

½ cup sherry

2 cups chicken or beef stock

bay leaf

A1 sauce

salt and pepper, to taste

Mashed Potatoes for Top

6-8 Yukon Gold potatoes (you can use Idaho as well), peeled and cut into large chunks.

4 tablespoons butter

¾ cup-1½ cups heavy cream

1 cup cheddar cheese, grated

salt, to taste

Brown the ground beef in a large heavy-bottom skillet. Add the vegetables and cook until soft but not browned. Add the tomato paste and cook until the paste turns a dark red, 2-3 minutes. Add the sherry. Add the chicken stock, bay leaf and a splash of A1. Season with a big pinch of salt and pepper. Simmer until the liquid is reduced about 1/4 of the way down. Transfer to an oven-safe casserole dish and top with mashed potatoes.

Place the potatoes in a medium pot, cover with water and add a big pinch of salt. Bring to a simmer and cook for 12-18 minutes or until tender. Drain the potatoes. Add the butter and half of the heavy cream to your warm pot. Using a potato ricer, rice the potatoes into the pot. You can use a hand masher as well. Stir the potatoes until mixed. Add the remaining cream, if needed, until very smooth and creamy. Stir in the cheddar cheese and a big pinch of salt. Taste for seasoning. Top your ground beef with the potatoes in an even layer. Bake in a 375-400˚F oven until the potato is golden brown and the meat is hot. Remove and top with gremolata, if desired.

Gremolata

¼ cup olive oil

2 tablespoons minced shallot

2 teaspoons minced garlic

1 cup plain panko breadcrumbs

zest of one orange

zest of one lemon

¼ cup Italian parsley, minced

Kosher salt, to taste

freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Heat the oil in skillet on medium heat. Add the shallot and garlic, cook stirring for 3-4 minutes. Add the breadcrumbs, cook, stirring constantly until golden brown. Add the zests and stir for one minute. Remove from the heat and stir in the herbs. Season to taste with a big pinch pf salt and pepper.

