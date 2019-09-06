Shoy-yu Chicken, Michy’s Way

8 boneless chicken thighs, skin on

1 tablespoon peanut oil

1 tablespoon ginger

1 teaspoon garlic

1 cup chicken stock

½ cup soy sauce

½ cup mirin

2-3 scallions, end trimmed, sliced thin on a bias

Heat a large heavy-bottomed pan (like cast iron) over medium-low heat. Drizzle the pan with oil and cook the chicken SKIN SIDE DOWN , for at least 12-15 minutes or until the skin is crunchy and golden brown. Remove the thighs from the pan and place on a plate or cookie sheet. Raise the heat of the pan to medium, add the garlic, ginger, chicken stock and reduce for 1 minute. Add the mirin and soy and reduce until it just coats the back of a spoon. Add the chicken back in, skin side up , lower the heat and warm the chicken until its cooked through, about 6-8 minutes; garnish with the scallions, serve with sticky rice.

