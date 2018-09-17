Shrimp al Ajillo

6 garlic cloves

1 pound large shrimp, peeled, deveined, reserve shells

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

¼ teaspoon baking soda

Pinch red pepper flakes

1 teaspoon sherry vinegar

Kosher salt

Italian parsley, chopped

Place the shrimp in a bowl. Finely mince 3 garlic cloves and add to the shrimp along with a pinch of salt, baking soda and 1 tablespoon of the oil. Thinly slice remaining garlic cloves and set aside.

In a sauté pan over medium-low heat, add the remaining oil, shrimp shells and pepper flakes. Set over medium-low heat and cook, stirring occasionally, until shells are deep ruby red and oil is intensely aromatic, about 5-6 minutes. Strain through a fine mesh strainer into a small bowl, tossing and pressing the shrimp shells to extract as much oil as possible. Discard shells.

Return flavored oil to skillet and heat over medium-high heat until shimmering. Add the shrimp and garlic and cook, stirring about 2 minutes. Add sherry vinegar and parsley and toss to combine. Season to taste with salt. Serve immediately.

