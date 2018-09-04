Shrimp Tacos

1 pound 20/25 shrimp, peeled, deveined, remove tails

2 garlic cloves, minced

juice of 1 orange

juice of 1 lime

1 teaspoon Worcestershire

salt and pepper

grapeseed oil, for sautéing

For Finishing The Taco

flour tortillas

guacamole

tomato rice

grated Monterey Jack cheese

white onion, small diced

cilantro, chopped

chile de Arbol salsa (recipe below)

Combine the juices and Worcestershire and add a pinch of salt and pepper. Add the shrimp, cover with plastic, place in the refrigerator and allow to marinate for one hour.

Heat the oil in a large sauté pan over medium heat. Remove the shrimp from the marinade and cook for about 45 seconds per side or until just cooked through, spooning a little of the marinade over the shrimp while it cooks. Warm the tortillas. Place a little rice down on the tortilla, top with the shrimp, guacamole, salsa and onions.

Red Rice

1 cup long grain rice

1 teaspoon oil

1 cup onion, minced

1 garlic clove, minced

2 plum tomatoes (charred in an oven or on a grill)

1½ cups chicken stock

salt and pepper

Puree the chicken stock and the charred tomato until smooth.

Heat the oil in a sauce pot over medium heat. Add the onion and garlic and cook until soft. Add the rice and toast, stirring, for 2-3 minutes. Add the broth mixture and a big pinch of salt. Bring to a simmer, cover and cook according to package instructions. Taste for seasoning.

Chile de Arbol Salsa

Recipe adapted from Arron Sanchez

1 pound plum tomatoes (about 4)

3 to 6 chiles de arbol, depending on how spicy you like it

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 medium white onion, chopped

4 garlic cloves, crushed

salt, to taste

Preheat the broiler. Put the tomatoes on a baking sheet and broil, turning occasionally, until the tomatoes are nice and charred, 10 to 12 minutes. Take the tomatoes out, let them cool just until you can handle them, slip off the skins and cut out the tough cores. Transfer the tomatoes to a big bowl (don't you dare forget the tomato juice that has leaked out and reduced to awesomeness on the baking sheet), then roughly chop them.

While the tomatoes are broiling, heat a dry skillet over medium heat and toast the chiles (in batches, if necessary), flipping them over occasionally, until they just begin to smoke, abour 5 minutes. Set them aside in a bowl. Put the olive oil, onion, and garlic in a saucepan, set it over medium heat, and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion is soft, about 7 minutes. Add the toasted chiles, tomatoes, and 2 cups of water. Bring to a simmer, and cook for about 12 minutes, so the flavors come together. Let it cool a bit. Carefully transfer the mixture to a blender. Add salt, puree until the mixture is very smooth.

