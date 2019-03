Smoked Fish Salad

½ pound smoked white fish, remove all bones and skin or ask for the deli to do it

¼ cup mayonnaise

¼ cup sour cream

¼ cup celery, small diced

1 tablespoon chopped dill

½ tablespoons chives, sliced thin

juice of ½ lemon

Combine all ingredients.

Serve with your favorite toppings: sliced tomatoes, pickled red onions, capers, etc.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.