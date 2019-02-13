Snapper Escabeche

2 yellow tail snappers, 1¼-1½ pounds each, center spine and bones removed but fish left intact with head and tail. (We trimmed the heads and tails on ours to help them fit in the pot for frying)

1½ cups flour

1½ cups cornstarch

2 cups buttermilk whisked together with 2 eggs

¼ cup pickled ginger

oil, for frying

1 tablespoon butter

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 cups yellow bell pepper, julienned

1 cups red bell pepper, julienned

1 cups yellow onion, julienned

2-3 Jalapenos, julienned

1 cups carrot, julienned

1 tablespoons ginger, julienne

1 tablespoons garlic, julienne

1 cup white vinegar

1 tablespoon Worcestershire

3 tablespoons ketchup

2 tablespoons sugar

3 tablespoons butter

¼ cup chopped cilantro

salt to taste

Whisk together the flour and cornstarch. Dip the fish in the buttermilk/egg mixture. Dredge into the flour/cornstarch mixture.

Heat enough oil in a large pot to cover the sides up to 2 inches. Once the oil reaches 350˚F, fry the fish, one at a time, until golden brown and cooked through, about 5 to 7 minutes.

Heat a sauté pan over medium heat, add the oil and butter. When the butter begins to foam add all the vegetables, ginger and garlic and cook stirring until the veggies are soft. Add all other ingredients except for the cilantro; reduce about ¼-½ the way down, season with salt to taste. Stir in the cilantro; top the fish with all the sauce and vegetables.

