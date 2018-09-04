Sopa de Lima

½ pound chicken legs

½ pound chicken thighs

1 cinnamon stick (Mexican, if available)

3 whole all spice berries

5 black peppercorns

2 quarts chicken stock

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup yellow onion, small diced

1 cup green bell pepper, small diced

3 bay leaves

4 garlic cloves, unpeeled

4 Roma tomatoes

1 teaspoon Mexican oregano

4 limes

¼ cup cilantro, chopped

Garnish

crispy tortilla chips

avocado, cut into chunks

white onion, small diced

lime wedges

Place the chicken thighs and legs, cinnamon stick, all spice berries, black peppercorns and chicken stock in a pot. Heat the stock to a simmer and cook the chicken for 30-40 minutes or until cooked through and tender. Remove and allow to cool. Once cool, shred the meat, discard the skin and bones. Meanwhile, char the garlic cloves in a dry pan, turning often. Remove and add the tomatoes and char, shaking until the skin is blackened and peeling. Or you can char on the grill. Once the garlic cools enough to handle, peel.

Meanwhile, carefully strain the poaching liquid, discarding the aromatics. Ladle about 1 cup of the hot broth into a blender. Add the charred tomatoes and garlic and puree. Return to the pot of broth.

Heat the olive oil in a large pot over medium. Sauté the onions and peppers until soft and translucent, about 4-5 minutes. Carefully transfer the stock into the pan. Add the bay leaves, oregano, zest and juice of the limes. Taste for seasoning. Simmer for about 15 minutes. Add the chicken, warm through.

Ladle to bowls and serve with diced onion, crispy tortilla chips and lime wedges on the side.

