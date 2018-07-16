Soy-Seared Skirt Steak Bowl

Serves 2 bowls

1 8-ounce skirt steak, trimmed if needed

Marinade

½ cup soy sauce

¼ cup packed light brown sugar

1½ tablespoons cider vinegar

½ tablespoon Worcestershire

¼ cup canola oil

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

½ teaspoon red pepper flakes

¼ teaspoon ground pepper

Whisk together all ingredients and transfer to a plastic bag with the steak, allow to marinate overnight. Remove from the marinade, dry slightly with paper towels. Drizzle a little vegetable oil into a sauté pan and sear the steak over medium-high heat for about 2-3 minutes on each side or until the steak is golden brown and caramelized and cooked to your desired temperature. Remove and allow to cool in the refrigerator. Once cool, slice in to thin strips.

For The Bowl

1 cup white rice (cooked according to package instructions cooled to room temperature)

1 cup quinoa (cooked according to package instructions cooled to room temperature)

1 cup edamame (blanched in salted, boiling water if frozen)

1 cup radishes, shaved thin on a mandolin

½ cup carrots, grated on a large whole box grater

crispy shallots (purchased at any good Asian market)

purchased Kewpie Deep Roasted Sesame Dressing

OR

soy-sesame drizzle (recipe below)

Mix together the rice and quinoa. Place a layer down in the bowl. Arrange slices of steak and veggies on top of the grain mix. Drizzle with the dressing.

Soy-Sesame Drizzle

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 teaspoon rice wine vinegar

1 tablespoon Sriracha

1 tablespoon ginger, minced

1 teaspoon brown sugar

2 tablespoons sesame oil

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

Whisk together all ingredients.

