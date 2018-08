Spice for seafood and fish

1 tablespoon black peppercorns

3 cloves

2 bay leaves

1 tablespoon celery seeds

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

½ teaspoon mustard seeds

½ teaspoon cayenne

½ teaspoon cardamom pods

Toast the black peppercorns, cloves, celery seeds, mustard seeds and cardamom pods in a dry sauté pan until fragrant, 1-2 minutes. Transfer everything to a spice grinder and grind until everything is a fine powder.

