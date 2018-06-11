SoFlo Recipes

Spice-Seared Pork Tenderloin

Recipes from 06/09/18 by Chef Michelle Bernstein

Makes 1

  • 1 boneless pork tenderloin 
  • 2 tablespoons Kosher salt
  • 2 tablespoons granulated sugar
  • 2 tablespoons freshly ground black pepper

Mix together the salt, sugar and black pepper.  Make sure the pork tenderloin is dry.  Coat the outside generously with the spice mixture. 
Heat a large sauté pan over medium-high heat, add the pork, sear all over until golden brown.  Transfer the pork tenderloin to a small cookie sheet with a rim.  You can line the cookie sheet with parchment paper for easier cleanup later. 

Place into in a 400˚F oven and cook for 6-8 more minutes.
Check the internal temperature with a thermometer, 140˚F would be my choice for medium rare. 
Remove and allow to rest for 5-10 minutes before slicing. 
 

