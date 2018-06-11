Spice-Seared Pork Tenderloin

Makes 1

1 boneless pork tenderloin

2 tablespoons Kosher salt

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

2 tablespoons freshly ground black pepper

Mix together the salt, sugar and black pepper. Make sure the pork tenderloin is dry. Coat the outside generously with the spice mixture.

Heat a large sauté pan over medium-high heat, add the pork, sear all over until golden brown. Transfer the pork tenderloin to a small cookie sheet with a rim. You can line the cookie sheet with parchment paper for easier cleanup later.

Place into in a 400˚F oven and cook for 6-8 more minutes.

Check the internal temperature with a thermometer, 140˚F would be my choice for medium rare.

Remove and allow to rest for 5-10 minutes before slicing.



