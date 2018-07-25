Spicy Pickled Jalapeno

10 jalapenos, stemmed and sliced slightly thicker than ¼ inch

5 small carrots, sliced slightly thicker than a ¼ inch 1½ cups cider vinegar 1½ cups water

2-3 bay leafs

2 tablespoons salt

3 tablespoons sugar

1 teaspoon black peppercorn

½ teaspoon celery salt

Place the jalapenos in a heat-proof bowl.

Place the vinegar, water, bay leafs, salt, sugar, black peppercorns and celery salt in a small pot. Add the carrots and heat over medium, stirring occasionally, until the salt and sugar is dissolved. Shut off the heat and allow to sit for 20 minutes to develop flavor. Pour over the jalapenos, allow to cool to room temperature and place in the refrigerator.

