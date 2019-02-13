Ensalada Miraflores

2 tablespoons roasted red pepper or piquillos, small dice

2 tablespoons red onion, small dice

¼ cup heirloom cherry tomatoes, cut in half

1 ripe peeled avocado, cut into small chunks

1 tablespoon rocoto peppers, small diced

1 tablespoon chopped parsley

3 tablespoons canned cannellini beans, rinsed and drained

2 tablespoons Feta, crumbled

¼ cup choclo (Peruvian corn) boiled for 20 minutes, drained, dried and fried until crispy

In a mixing bowl, add all ingredients except for the feta and choclo. Add desired amount of vinaigrette (recipe follows), salt to taste and top with the feta and the choclo.

Vinaigrette

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

2 tablespoons lemon juice

½ cup olive oil

salt to taste

Spinach & Feta Croquetas

Spinach filling

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 shallot, minced

1 pound spinach

Sweat the garlic and shallot in the oil. Add spinach and sauté. Cook until wilted down. Remove to a sheet tray and let cool. Strain well through a cheese cloth, removing as much excess liquid as possible. Chop and set aside.

For The Béchamel

4 ounces butter

4 ounces flour

2 cups milk

½ cup yellow onion, minced

2 cups spinach

salt and pepper, to taste

1 cup finely grated Fontina cheese/cheddar (50/50 blend)

1 cup feta, crumbled

Heat the butter, sauté the onion until translucent. Add the flour and cook for 3-4 minutes.

Puree the milk and spinach. Add the green milk to the flour to make a béchamel. Cook until thickened and the flour is cooked out. The mixture should be nappe (thick enough to coat the back of a spoon) but not overly thick. It should be a thick béchamel but not thick enough to stand a spoon straight

up in it. Add more milk if needed (does not need to have spinach pureed in it.) Add the fontina/cheddar and whisk until well melted. Season to taste with salt and a little pepper. Fold in the chopped spinach, mixing well to make sure the spinach is evenly distributed.

Transfer to a dish, top with parchment and allow to cool. Fold in the feta once cool.

Breading procedure:

flour for dredging

6 eggs, beaten

2 cups of panko (1 cup ground slightly in a food processor and mixed with the remaining panko)

oil for frying

small scooper for croqueta

Scoop out balls from the mixture. Dip each croqueta into the flour, then in beaten egg, then in bread crumbs, making sure that they are well covered.

Roll into a ball into your hand with a little panko until they are smooth, well coated in panko and uniform. Allow to chill overnight. Fry at 350˚F until warmed through and golden brown. Season with a little salt while warm. Serve with your favorite marmalade.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.