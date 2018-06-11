Steamed Fish with Scallion Oil

Makes 1

1-2 filets of white thin-fleshed fish (like a snapper), skin off if desired.

water for the steamer

3 cloves garlic, sliced thin

1x1-inch piece of ginger, sliced in thin strips

1 cup baby bok choy heads, washed

Prepare the steamer. Place the fish on a plate and arrange the sliced garlic and ginger on the filet. Place the baby bok choy pieces around the fish. Place in a steamer for about 5-6 minutes, or until cooked through. Using a spatula, remove the fish from the juices and place on to a clean plate.

Scallion Oil

2 Serrano or jalapeno chilies, sliced in thin rounds

2 green onions, whites and light green only, sliced in thin rounds

1 tablespoon sesame oil

1 tablespoon soy sauce

¼cup peanut, grape seed and safflower oil

Cilantro leaves

Place the sliced chilies, green onions, sesame oil in a small bowl. Heat the vegetable oil in a small pot until smoking. Pour into the bowl. Spoon over the fish, top with a little soy sauce and garnish with cilantro.

