Steamed Fish with Scallion Oil

Makes 1
- 1-2 filets of white thin-fleshed fish (like a snapper), skin off if desired.
- water for the steamer
- 3 cloves garlic, sliced thin
- 1x1-inch piece of ginger, sliced in thin strips
- 1 cup baby bok choy heads, washed
Prepare the steamer. Place the fish on a plate and arrange the sliced garlic and ginger on the filet. Place the baby bok choy pieces around the fish. Place in a steamer for about 5-6 minutes, or until cooked through. Using a spatula, remove the fish from the juices and place on to a clean plate.
Scallion Oil
- 2 Serrano or jalapeno chilies, sliced in thin rounds
- 2 green onions, whites and light green only, sliced in thin rounds
- 1 tablespoon sesame oil
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce
- ¼cup peanut, grape seed and safflower oil
- Cilantro leaves
Place the sliced chilies, green onions, sesame oil in a small bowl. Heat the vegetable oil in a small pot until smoking. Pour into the bowl. Spoon over the fish, top with a little soy sauce and garnish with cilantro.
