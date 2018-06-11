SoFlo Recipes

Steamed Fish with Scallion Oil

Recipes from 06/09/18 by Chef Michelle Bernstein

Makes 1

  • 1-2 filets of white thin-fleshed fish (like a snapper), skin off if desired.
  • water for the steamer
  • 3 cloves garlic, sliced thin
  • 1x1-inch piece of ginger, sliced in thin strips
  • 1 cup baby bok choy heads, washed

 

Prepare the steamer.  Place the fish on a plate and arrange the sliced garlic and ginger on the filet.  Place the baby bok choy pieces around the fish.  Place in a steamer for about 5-6 minutes, or until cooked through.  Using a spatula, remove the fish from the juices and place on to a clean plate.

 

Scallion Oil

  • 2 Serrano or jalapeno chilies, sliced in thin rounds
  • 2 green onions, whites and light green only, sliced in thin rounds
  • 1 tablespoon sesame oil
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce
  • ¼cup peanut, grape seed and safflower oil
  • Cilantro leaves

 

Place the sliced chilies, green onions, sesame oil in a small bowl.  Heat the vegetable oil in a small pot until smoking.  Pour into the bowl. Spoon over the fish, top with a little soy sauce and garnish with cilantro.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.