Stir-Fry Pork Shoulder

Recipe from Bon Appetit

1 tablespoon peanut or grapeseed oil

½ pound pork shoulder, cut as thin as possible against the grain and then into strips

3 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 tablespoon cornstarch

¼ teaspoon red crushed chilies

2 star anise

1 cup water or chicken stock

4 baby bok choy, each quartered

8 long beans, cut into 1½-inch pieces

8 scallions, end trimmed

1 bunch chive blossoms, cut into 1½-inch pieces

cilantro sprigs

brown rice to serve, cooked according to package instructions

Toss the pork with 1 tablespoon soy, brown sugar, cornstarch and chilies.

Heat the oil. When smoking; add the pork, begin to sauté/stir fry. Quickly add the star anise, vegetables and keep cooking for another 2 minutes stirring. Add the chicken stock and the rest of the soy sauce 1 tablespoon at a time as needed. Reduce the heat until cooked through. Serve with the rice and cilantro sprigs.

