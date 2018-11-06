Stir-Fry Pork Shoulder
Recipe from Bon Appetit
1 tablespoon peanut or grapeseed oil
½ pound pork shoulder, cut as thin as possible against the grain and then into strips
3 tablespoons soy sauce
1 tablespoon brown sugar
1 tablespoon cornstarch
¼ teaspoon red crushed chilies
2 star anise
1 cup water or chicken stock
4 baby bok choy, each quartered
8 long beans, cut into 1½-inch pieces
8 scallions, end trimmed
1 bunch chive blossoms, cut into 1½-inch pieces
cilantro sprigs
brown rice to serve, cooked according to package instructions
Toss the pork with 1 tablespoon soy, brown sugar, cornstarch and chilies.
Heat the oil. When smoking; add the pork, begin to sauté/stir fry. Quickly add the star anise, vegetables and keep cooking for another 2 minutes stirring. Add the chicken stock and the rest of the soy sauce 1 tablespoon at a time as needed. Reduce the heat until cooked through. Serve with the rice and cilantro sprigs.
