Stone Crab Louie

8 big stone crab claws (jumbo or colossal will work)

½ bunch asparagus (cooked in salted boiling water for 10 seconds then shocked in ice water and drained)

8 hardboiled quail eggs

1 head iceberg lettuce, sliced

1 English cucumber made into cucumber ribbons (made on a vegetable spiralizer)

1 cup crispy capers (recipe below)

1 cup mayonnaise

½ tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon minced shallots

1 tablespoon sherry vinegar

1 tablespoon ketchup

½ teaspoon Tabasco

¼ teaspoon smoked paprika

¼ teaspoon paprika

Combine until smooth.

Crispy Capers

1 cup capers, drained

½ cup AP flour

½ cup cornstarch

Toss the capers in the flour and cornstarch mix. Allow to sit in the mix overnight at room temperature; shake off excess flour and fry at 350˚F till golden brown and crispy.



