Stone Crab Louie

8 big stone crab claws (jumbo or colossal will work)
½ bunch asparagus (cooked in salted boiling water for 10 seconds then shocked in ice water and drained)
8 hardboiled quail eggs
1 head iceberg lettuce, sliced
1 English cucumber made into cucumber ribbons (made on a vegetable spiralizer)
1 cup crispy capers (recipe below)
1 cup mayonnaise
½ tablespoon Dijon mustard
1 teaspoon minced shallots
1 tablespoon sherry vinegar
1 tablespoon ketchup
½ teaspoon Tabasco
¼ teaspoon smoked paprika
¼ teaspoon paprika
Combine until smooth.
Crispy Capers
1 cup capers, drained
½ cup AP flour
½ cup cornstarch
Toss the capers in the flour and cornstarch mix. Allow to sit in the mix overnight at room temperature; shake off excess flour and fry at 350˚F till golden brown and crispy.
