Stone Crab Risotto

3 pounds stone crabs, shells removed and reserved

2 cups heavy cream

6 cups chicken broth, keep warm

2 cups Carnaroli or Arborio rice

½ cup white wine

1 cup yellow onion, small diced

½ cup fennel, small diced

2 tablespoons pernod

butter

chives, sliced thin

tarragon leaves, minced

zest of one lemon

Heat the heavy cream with the reserved shells in a small pot over medium-low heat. Allow to reduce about ½ way, strain the cream/shells mixture, discarding the shells.

In a large, deep sauté pan, warm the oil over medium-low heat, add the onions and fennel cook stirring, until soft.

Add the rice and toast, stirring for 5 minutes. Add the white wine, reduce almost all the way down. Begin adding the chicken stock, about ½ cup at a time, stirring until liquid is absorbed. Add more stock and continue cooking until the rice is al dente.

Remove from the heat, pour about 1 cup of the strained cream into the rice, stir and add the butter, herbs and lemon zest and reserved crab meat. Taste for salt and pepper.

