Strawberries & Cream Popsicles

Strawberries & Cream

From Saveur Magazine

1 pound hulled strawberries

1⁄3 cup sugar

1⁄4 cup heavy cream

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

Purée strawberries in a blender with the sugar and lemon juice. Set a fine strainer over a bowl; strain strawberry purée, discarding solids. (You can skip this step if you want the seeds and strawberry pieces in the pop) Whisk in the heavy cream. Pour strawberry mixture into four 3-oz. ice-pop molds.

Transfer molds to the freezer and freeze until slushy, about 1 hour. Insert a Popsicle stick into each mold and freeze until pops are solid, about 3 hours more. To release ice pops from molds, run the bottom of the molds briefly under warm water.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.