Strawberry Coulis

1/4 cup water

1/4 cup sugar

1 pound sliced strawberries

1 teaspoon lemon juice

2 cups strawberries, diced small

Combine the sugar, water and 1 pound sliced strawberries in a medium-sized saucepan. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat and cook for 3-4 minutes to melt the sugar and soften the strawberries. Remove from heat, add the lemon juice and allow to cool for a few minutes. Blend until smooth and fold in the 2 cups small diced strawberries. Allow to cool before using. Store in the refrigerator.

