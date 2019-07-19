SoFlo Recipes

Strawberry Coulis

1/4 cup water

1/4 cup sugar

1 pound sliced strawberries

1 teaspoon lemon juice

2 cups strawberries, diced small

 

Combine the sugar, water and 1 pound sliced strawberries in a medium-sized saucepan.  Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat and cook for 3-4 minutes to melt the sugar and soften the strawberries.  Remove from heat, add the lemon juice and allow to cool for a few minutes.  Blend until smooth and fold in the 2 cups small diced strawberries.  Allow to cool before using.  Store in the refrigerator.

