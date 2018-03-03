SoFlo Recipes

Takeout Kimchee Fried Rice

Recipes from 03/03/17 by Chef Michelle Bernstein

  • 1 tablespoon grapeseed or safflower oil
  • 3 cups day-old white rice
  • 1-2 cups diced chicken, steak, shrimp, pork; whatever leftovers you have
  • 1 cup onion, small diced 
  • 2 cups kimchee vegetables, drained and diced well
  • 1 cup cooked peas
  • 1 tablespoon sesame oil
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce

Heat the oil over medium-high heat. Add the onions, stirring until soft and a little golden. Add the rice and stir a little.  Add all other ingredients, heat through. 

Soy-Sriracha Mayo

  • 1 cup mayonnaise
  • 1½ tablespoons soy
  • 1½ tablespoons Sriracha

Stir together all ingredients until well mixed.

