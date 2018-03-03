Takeout Kimchee Fried Rice

1 tablespoon grapeseed or safflower oil

3 cups day-old white rice

1-2 cups diced chicken, steak, shrimp, pork; whatever leftovers you have

1 cup onion, small diced

2 cups kimchee vegetables, drained and diced well

1 cup cooked peas

1 tablespoon sesame oil

1 tablespoon soy sauce

Heat the oil over medium-high heat. Add the onions, stirring until soft and a little golden. Add the rice and stir a little. Add all other ingredients, heat through.

Soy-Sriracha Mayo

1 cup mayonnaise

1½ tablespoons soy

1½ tablespoons Sriracha

Stir together all ingredients until well mixed.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.