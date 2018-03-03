Takeout Kimchee Fried Rice

- 1 tablespoon grapeseed or safflower oil
- 3 cups day-old white rice
- 1-2 cups diced chicken, steak, shrimp, pork; whatever leftovers you have
- 1 cup onion, small diced
- 2 cups kimchee vegetables, drained and diced well
- 1 cup cooked peas
- 1 tablespoon sesame oil
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce
Heat the oil over medium-high heat. Add the onions, stirring until soft and a little golden. Add the rice and stir a little. Add all other ingredients, heat through.
Soy-Sriracha Mayo
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- 1½ tablespoons soy
- 1½ tablespoons Sriracha
Stir together all ingredients until well mixed.
