Makes 8 of each kind of filling

White, crust-less bread (miga bread) or your favorite white bread, cut away crusts… for the sandwiches:

Curried Egg Tea Sandwiches

4 hardboiled eggs

¼ cup tiny diced or minced celery

3 tablespoons tiny diced or minced white onion

2-3 tablespoons mayonnaise

1 teaspoon madras curry powder

1 tablespoon dill, chopped fine

Using an egg slicer, slice the eggs into a bowl. Add the remaining ingredients and mix until combined. Spread a thin layer of egg salad between two layers of bread and close the sandwich, cutting into desired shape and size.

Cucumber & Dill Tea Sandwiches

English cucumber, peeled, sliced thin using a mandolin or sharp knife

Good butter, room temperature

Maldon sea salt

picked dill

Spread a thin layer of butter on two sides of bread. Layer with sliced cucumbers and a sprinkle with sea salt and dill. Close the sandwich, cutting into desired shape and size.

Radish and butter Tea Sandwiches

Your favorite radish, sliced thin using a mandolin or sharp knife

Good butter, room temperature

Maldon sea salt

Spread a thin layer of butter on two sides of bread. Layer with sliced radish and a sprinkle with sea salt. Close the sandwich, cutting into desired shape and size.

Smoked Salmon & Capers Tea Sandwiches

2 ounces thinly sliced smoked salmon

¼ cup crème fraiche

picked dill

2 tablespoons capers drained and dried a little

Spread a thin layer of creme fraiche on two sides of bread. Layer with the salmon, dill and capers. Close the sandwich, cutting into desired shape and size.

