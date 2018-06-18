The Perfect Cheeseburger

Serves 4

2½ pounds Delaware Chicken Farm & Seafood Market ground burger blend, formed into 10 ounce patties (not too tight, press your finger down into the center so it keeps its shape)

12 ounces of your favorite blue cheese

1 yellow onion, cut in thin strips

2 tablespoons butter

2 ounces olive oil

1 tablespoon aged balsamic

2 cups arugula

4 thick slices of tomato

4 tablespoons mayonnaise

6 teaspoons ketchup

4 seeded potato rolls

Begin by heating the butter and olive oil in a sauté pan over medium-low heat. Add the onions and allow to caramelize, stirring occasionally, about 20 minutes. Once the onions have caramelized, add the balsamic vinegar. Heat your grill or pan to medium heat, cook the burger patty to desired doneness. Top with cheese in the last 1-2 minutes of cooking and allow to melt. Warm the buns. Place the onions on the bottom of the bun. Place the mayo, ketchup, arugula and tomato on the top. Top with the burger, close the bun, serve.

Homemade Potato Chips

Fingerling potatoes, shaved thin on a mandolin, rinsed in ice water and dried well

oil for frying

sea salt

Heat your oil to 350˚F. Make sure the potato chips are dried well. Fry in batches until golden brown and crispy. Drain on paper towels and season with salt while warm.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.