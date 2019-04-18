Toad-In-The-Hole with Parmesan Hollandaise

For the Hollandaise

2 egg yolks

½ teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon water

juice of 1 and a half lemons

1 and a half sticks of butter (6 ounces), melted, keep warm

½ cup finely grated parmesan cheese

Salt

Combine the egg yolks, Dijon, water and lemon in a tall-sided container. Using a stick blender/immersion blender combine everything. While the blender is on, carefully and slowly pour in the butter. Blend until well mixed and creamy. Add in the parmesan. Season to taste with salt.

For the Toad-In-The-Hole

Brioche sliced into ¾ inch thick slices, a circle punched out of the center

1-2 teaspoons clarified butter or ghee

Eggs

Chives, sliced thin, for garnish

Heat the butter in a nonstick pan; cook the bread on one side until golden. Flip over, break the egg into the hole, cook over low heat until fried egg is cooked.

Carefully remove from the pan, serve with parmesan hollandaise.

