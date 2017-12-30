Truffle Popcorn

¼ cup grapeseed oil

¼ cup popcorn kernels

Truffle salt

1 fresh truffle

Heat the oil on medium/medium-heat with popcorn kernels in a large, heavy-bottomed pot with a tight-fitting lid. Shake occasionally until the kernels begin popping. Once the kernels start popping, shake the pan continuously until the popping stops or is about 4-5 seconds apart.

Remove the pot from the heat, carefully remove the lid and transfer the popcorn to a large bowl. Toss with truffle salt to season and, using a microplane, shave the fresh truffle over the popcorn.

