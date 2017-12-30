SoFlo Recipes

Truffle Popcorn

Recipes from 12/30/17 by Chef Michelle Bernstein

Headline Goes Here
  • ¼ cup grapeseed oil
  • ¼ cup popcorn kernels
  • Truffle salt
  • 1 fresh truffle 

Heat the oil on medium/medium-heat with popcorn kernels in a large, heavy-bottomed pot with a tight-fitting lid.  Shake occasionally until the kernels begin popping.  Once the kernels start popping, shake the pan continuously until the popping stops or is about 4-5 seconds apart.

Remove the pot from the heat, carefully remove the lid and transfer the popcorn to a large bowl.  Toss with truffle salt to season and, using a microplane, shave the fresh truffle over the popcorn.

Copyright 2017 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.