Turkey Burger
½ pound ground turkey, white meat
½ pound ground turkey, dark meat
2 portobello mushrooms, stemmed, gills removed, ground in a food processor
olive oil for sautéing the mushrooms
¼ cup grated onion (grated on a large whole box grater)
¼ cup carrot, small diced
1 tablespoon Worcestershire
1 tablespoon Dijon
1 tablespoon ketchup
1 teaspoon salt and
¼ teaspoon pepper
Cook the ground portabello mushrooms in a small sauté pan in a drizzle of olive oil until the moisture is cooked off. Allow to cool. Mix together remaining ingredients and form into patties. Sear until cooked through, about 4-5 minutes per side, covering the pan after the first flip. Serve with dressed shredded lettuce, sliced tomato and sautéed mushrooms.
For topping the burger:
½ head Iceberg lettuce, shredded
½ cup mayonnaise
1 tablespoon ketchup
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
Whisk together the mayonnaise, ketchup and Dijon. Toss the lettuce in the dressing to coat. Use remaining dressing to spread on the buns.
Tarragon Sautéed Mushrooms
½ pound shitake mushrooms, stemmed and sliced thin
2-3 teaspoons olive oil
½ tablespoon tarragon, chopped fine
salt and pepper, to taste
