Turkey Burger

½ pound ground turkey, white meat

½ pound ground turkey, dark meat

2 portobello mushrooms, stemmed, gills removed, ground in a food processor

olive oil for sautéing the mushrooms

¼ cup grated onion (grated on a large whole box grater)

¼ cup carrot, small diced

1 tablespoon Worcestershire

1 tablespoon Dijon

1 tablespoon ketchup

1 teaspoon salt and

¼ teaspoon pepper

Cook the ground portabello mushrooms in a small sauté pan in a drizzle of olive oil until the moisture is cooked off. Allow to cool. Mix together remaining ingredients and form into patties. Sear until cooked through, about 4-5 minutes per side, covering the pan after the first flip. Serve with dressed shredded lettuce, sliced tomato and sautéed mushrooms.

For topping the burger:

½ head Iceberg lettuce, shredded

½ cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon ketchup

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

Whisk together the mayonnaise, ketchup and Dijon. Toss the lettuce in the dressing to coat. Use remaining dressing to spread on the buns.

Tarragon Sautéed Mushrooms

½ pound shitake mushrooms, stemmed and sliced thin

2-3 teaspoons olive oil

½ tablespoon tarragon, chopped fine

salt and pepper, to taste

