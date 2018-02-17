6 cups chicken stock

1 smoked ham hock

2 tablespoons olive oil or butter

1 cup yellow onion, small diced

1 bag turnip greens, trimmed and roughly chopped

1 teaspoon sugar

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

salt, to taste

Place the chicken stock and ham hock in a medium pot. Heat to a simmer and allow to reduce over low heat until reduced by half.

Heat the oil/butter over medium heat in a large, heavy-bottomed sauté pan. Add the onion sauté for 3-4 minutes until soft and fragrant. Add the turnip greens and sauté until they begin to wilt. Add the stock and sugar and turn up the heat to high and cook, reducing, until the liquid becomes a glaze, thickening and is almost reduced. Add the vinegar, remove from the heat and taste for seasoning.



