Valentina Butter Shrimp

Enchiladas Tapatias

Recipe adapted from Frida Kahlo

4-5 ancho chilies

2 teaspoons oil

1 small onion, diced

2 small garlic cloves, minced

4-6 cups of water, more as needed

salt and pepper, to taste

Toast the chilies in a dry skillet until they begin to lighten. Remove veins and seeds. Cover the chilies with hot water and soak until soft. Blend the chilies with enough of the soaking water to puree until smooth. In a medium pan, sauté the onion and garlic until translucent. Add the blended chilies to the onion/garlic mixture and cook until the mixture becomes thick.

To build the enchiladas

½ cup oil

24 small tortillas

3 whole chicken breasts, poached without skin, in chicken broth, shredded

1 cup Mexican crema

1 cup crumbling cheese, like queso fresco

shredded iceberg lettuce to garnish

Sauté the tortillas in hot oil for 20-30 seconds until soft and transfer to the warm sauce to coat both sides. Place open on a plate, fill with the shredded chicken, close the tortillas. Top with remaining sauce, cream, crumbled cheese and shredded lettuce.

