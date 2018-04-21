Veal Marsala

4 veal cutlets, pounded ¼-inch thick

3 cups of your favorite mixed mushrooms, stemmed and sliced thin (we used cremini and shitake)

flour, for dusting

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon butter

garlic, minced

1 cup Italian dry Marsala wine

1 cup unsalted beef stock

thyme, minced

parsley, minced

Season the veal with salt and pepper. One at a time, dredge the veal in the flour and shake off in excess. Heat the butter and oil in a heavy sauté pan over medium heat. Saute the veal, one or two cutlets at a time, until golden brown on both sides about 1½ minutes per side. Transfer the veal to a plate.

If necessary, add 1 tablespoon of oil to the pan. Add the garlic. Sauté until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add the mushrooms and sauté until tender and the juices evaporate, about 3 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Add the Marsala and simmer until it reduces by half, about 2 minutes. Add the broth and the thyme. Simmer until reduced by half. Return the veal to the pan and pour in any pan juices from the plate. Cook just until heated through, turning to coat, about 1 minute. Season the sauce with salt and pepper, to taste.

Using tongs, transfer the veal to plates. Spoon the sauce over the veal and serve.

