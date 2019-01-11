Veal Parmesan Sandwich

The Bread

French baguette cut in half lengthwise then in into 6-7-inch pieces

4 tablespoons butter, room temperature

2 garlic cloves, minced done like garlic bread

2 tablespoons parsley, minced

Make the garlic bread by mixing together the butter, garlic and parsley. Rub the bread generously with the garlic butter and toast in a 375˚F oven until bubbly and light golden brown. Remove and set aside until ready to prepare the sandwich.

The Veal

2 (5-6 ounce) veal cutlets, pounded ¼-inch thick

AP flour for dredging

2 eggs

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 tablespoons parsley, minced

3 cups Italian breadcrumbs

oil for frying

Kosher salt

2 cups of your favorite tomato sauce, warmed

1 ball fresh mozzarella, sliced ¼-thick

grated Parmesan cheese, for topping

Heat your oil to 350˚F in a heavy-bottomed pan.

Whisk together the eggs, garlic cloves and parsley. Dredge the veal cutlets in the flour.

Dip into the egg mixture, allowing any excess to drop off, then dredge into the breadcrumbs pressing into the veal cutlet to make sure they are well-coated.

Cook the veal cutlets in the hot oil until golden brown on both sides. Remove and allow to drain on paper towels, season with salt. Transfer the veal to a sheet tray that has tomato sauce on it; top with a couple slices of mozzarella. Place into a 350˚F oven and bake for 5-7 minutes or until the cheese melts and starts to bubble.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.