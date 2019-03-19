Veggie Cream Cheese

12 ounces cream cheese, room temperature

2 carrots, diced small

2 yellow bell peppers, stemmed and seeded, diced small

2 red bell peppers, stemmed and seeded, diced small

1 small red onion, cut into thin strips

4 scallions, sliced thin

1-2 tablespoons olive oil

salt and pepper to taste

Toss the carrots with a drizzle of olive and salt and pepper. Transfer to a sheet tray lined with parchment paper. Repeat with the yellow and red peppers and then the red onion, transferring the vegetables to the sheet tray. Keep the vegetables slightly separate (in case one cooks a little faster and needs to be removed before the others). Roast in a 400˚F oven until golden brown and tender. Allow to cool completely. Mix the roasted vegetables and scallions into the cream cheese until evenly distributed.

Made from scratch Everything Bagels

3½ cups bread flour

1 envelope instant dry yeast

2 tablespoons sugar

1 tablespoon salt

1½ cups hot water (130˚F)

1 tablespoon sugar (for the boiling water)

2 eggs beaten with a little water for the topping

Combine all dry ingredients in a robot coupe, pulse until mixed. Slowly add water, allow the dough to come together, continue to process until it becomes elastic, 30 seconds.

Transfer to a lightly oiled bowl, cover tightly with plastic wrap, allow to double in size, about 1 hour.

Prepare water bath by adding the sugar to 6 quarts of water, bring to a boil.

Preheat oven to 400˚F.

Turn the dough onto a floured surface. Press down to expel the gases.

Divide dough into 20 equal portions.

Ball into small bagel size (about the circumference of an orange, roll into about ¼-inch thick rounds, punch a hole through each one with a little cutter. Discard the centers. Allow to rise 10 more minutes.

Place the bagels into the water one at a time; simmer 30 seconds then flip over another 30 seconds; remove with a skimmer, onto towels. Pat dry.

Place the bagels on a rack over a baking sheet. Brush with egg-water mix; shake on sesame, poppy, kosher salt, caraway seeds, dehydrated garlic and onion bits.

Place the bagels on a baking sheet, bake until light brown, 10-12 minutes. Flip and bake about 5 more.

