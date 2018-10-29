Vichyssoise

Recipe from Julia Child’s, Mastering the Art of French Cooking

3 potatoes, peeled, diced

3 cups thinly sliced leeks, including the tender green

1½ quarts chicken stock

salt to taste

white pepper

½-1 cup whipping cream

2-3 tablespoons sliced chives, for garnish

Simmer the vegetables in stock or broth, partially covered, for 40-50 minutes or until the vegetables are tender. Purée the soup in a blender or through a food mill and then through a fine sieve.

Stir in the cream, season to taste, oversalting very slightly as salt loses savor in a cold dish. Chill.

Serve in chilled cups and decorate with minced chives.

