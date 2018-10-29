Vichyssoise
Recipe from Julia Child’s, Mastering the Art of French Cooking
3 potatoes, peeled, diced
3 cups thinly sliced leeks, including the tender green
1½ quarts chicken stock
salt to taste
white pepper
½-1 cup whipping cream
2-3 tablespoons sliced chives, for garnish
Simmer the vegetables in stock or broth, partially covered, for 40-50 minutes or until the vegetables are tender. Purée the soup in a blender or through a food mill and then through a fine sieve.
Stir in the cream, season to taste, oversalting very slightly as salt loses savor in a cold dish. Chill.
Serve in chilled cups and decorate with minced chives.
