Weiner Schnitzel

4 boneless pork chops, pounded to 1/3-1/4-inch thick

flour, for dredging

4 eggs

¼ cup cream

bread crumbs, for dredging

salt and pepper, to taste

oil for frying (I like peanut or grapeseed or another neutral oil)

Place the flour and breadcrumbs in a large, shallow dish for breading. Whisk together the cream and eggs in a medium bowl. Season the pork chops with salt and pepper. Dredge in the flour, shaking off any excess. Submerge in the egg/cream mixture allowing the excess liquid to drip off. Dredge in the bread crumbs, pressing to coat both sides well.

Heat ¼-inch of oil in a large cast iron pan over medium high heat. Sauté on both sides until golden brown and cooked through. You can reduce the temperature to medium if the pork chops start to brown too quickly. Remove, drain on paper towels and season with salt while warm. Serve with mustard.

