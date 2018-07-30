Zucchini Pasta with Cashew Cream

2 zucchini, spiralized into noodles

Garlic oil (reserved from cashew cream below)

1 carrot, peeled and cut into thin strips

1 cup kale or spinach, chopped

1-2 cups cashew cream (recipe below)

¼ cup fresh or frozen peas, blanched in boiling water for 1 minute, placed in ice water to cool, drained

roast tomatoes (Recipe below)

basil leaves, torn

parsley leaves

¼ cup nutritional yeast

Heat a large pot of salted water to a boil.

Heat a large sauté pan on medium heat, add the carrots and kale for 1-2 minutes. Add the cashew cream, nutritional yeast and stir. Add about 4 ounces of water from the cooking liquid.

While the vegetables are sautéing add your zucchini noodles to the large pot of boiling water and cook for 1 minute to soften slightly. Transfer the noodles to sauté pan (and some of the cooking water if the sauce is still too thick.)

Add the torn basil leaves, parsley leaves, peas, tomatoes and season with salt and pepper.

