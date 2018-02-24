Chicken Tinga Tostada

Buy crispy Corn Tortillas

Kosher salt

Prepared rotisserie chicken, skin and bones discarded, meat shredded

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 cup yellow onion, 1/8 inch diced

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon cumin

¼ teaspoon oregano

14 ounces fire roasted crushed tomatoes

¼ can chipotles (chilies and adobo) (You can also use roasted poblano peppers)

1 cup chicken stock

Set aside the shredded rotisserie chicken until ready to use. Meanwhile prepare the sauce.

Heat the olive oil over medium heat in a heavy-bottomed pot. Add the onion and garlic and cumin and cook until the aromatics are soft, 4-5 minutes. Add the remaining ingredients and cook on low for 15-20 minutes. Carefully transfer the sauce to a blender and puree until smooth. Return the sauce to the same pan and continue to cook, stirring often, until slightly reduced and thickened, about 5 minutes. Add the meat, warm through and taste for seasoning.

Garnish

Sea salt

Cotija cheese, crumbled

Cilantro, chiffonade

Sour cream, if desired

Lime wedges

To serve, top each tostada with a generous scoop of chicken tinga, season with a sprinkle of sea salt, cotija cheese, cilantro and dots of sour cream, if desired. Serve with a lime wedge on the side.

