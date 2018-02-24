SoFlo Taste

Chicken Tinga Tostada

Recipes from 02/24/17 by Chef Michelle Bernstein

  • Buy crispy Corn Tortillas
  • Kosher salt
  • Prepared rotisserie chicken, skin and bones discarded, meat shredded
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil 
  • 1 cup yellow onion, 1/8 inch diced
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 teaspoon cumin
  • ¼ teaspoon oregano
  • 14 ounces fire roasted crushed tomatoes
  • ¼ can chipotles (chilies and adobo) (You can also use roasted poblano peppers)
  • 1 cup chicken stock

Set aside the shredded rotisserie chicken until ready to use. Meanwhile prepare the sauce. 

Heat the olive oil over medium heat in a heavy-bottomed pot.  Add the onion and garlic and cumin and cook until the aromatics are soft, 4-5 minutes. Add the remaining ingredients and cook on low for 15-20 minutes. Carefully transfer the sauce to a blender and puree until smooth. Return the sauce to the same pan and continue to cook, stirring often, until slightly reduced and thickened, about 5 minutes.   Add the meat, warm through and taste for seasoning. 

Garnish

  • Sea salt
  • Cotija cheese, crumbled
  • Cilantro, chiffonade 
  • Sour cream, if desired
  • Lime wedges 

To serve, top each tostada with a generous scoop of chicken tinga, season with a sprinkle of sea salt, cotija cheese, cilantro and dots of sour cream, if desired. Serve with a lime wedge on the side. 

