Chicken Tinga Tostada

- Buy crispy Corn Tortillas
- Kosher salt
- Prepared rotisserie chicken, skin and bones discarded, meat shredded
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 cup yellow onion, 1/8 inch diced
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 teaspoon cumin
- ¼ teaspoon oregano
- 14 ounces fire roasted crushed tomatoes
- ¼ can chipotles (chilies and adobo) (You can also use roasted poblano peppers)
- 1 cup chicken stock
Set aside the shredded rotisserie chicken until ready to use. Meanwhile prepare the sauce.
Heat the olive oil over medium heat in a heavy-bottomed pot. Add the onion and garlic and cumin and cook until the aromatics are soft, 4-5 minutes. Add the remaining ingredients and cook on low for 15-20 minutes. Carefully transfer the sauce to a blender and puree until smooth. Return the sauce to the same pan and continue to cook, stirring often, until slightly reduced and thickened, about 5 minutes. Add the meat, warm through and taste for seasoning.
Garnish
- Sea salt
- Cotija cheese, crumbled
- Cilantro, chiffonade
- Sour cream, if desired
- Lime wedges
To serve, top each tostada with a generous scoop of chicken tinga, season with a sprinkle of sea salt, cotija cheese, cilantro and dots of sour cream, if desired. Serve with a lime wedge on the side.
