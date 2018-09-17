Clams with Chorizo

18 clams, cleaned well

¼ cup Spanish chorizo, paper removed, small diced

2 garlic cloves, sliced thin

2 shallots, diced small

¼ teaspoon red crushed chili flakes

¼-½ cup Spanish sherry

1 cup clam juice or chicken broth

¼ cup Parsley, chopped fine

1 tablespoon cold butter

Toasted baguette for serving

Heat the oil in a sauté pan with the chorizo. Once the chorizo has begun to render, add the garlic, shallot, chili flake and clams. Cook, shaking the pan for 1-2 minutes or until the garlic is fragrant. Add the sherry. Allow the sherry to reduce for 1 minute then add the clam juice or chicken broth. Cover and allow to steam until the clams have opened. Discard any clams that do not open. Add the butter and parsley, swirling the pan to combine. Taste for seasoning. Serve with toasted baguette.

