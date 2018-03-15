Local 10's SoFlo Taste nominated for ZEST Awards

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. - Local 10's SoFlo Taste has been nominated for a prestigious ZEST Award, handed out by Johnson & Wales University to honor leaders in culinary arts in South Florida.

The show was nominated for Favorite Media Outlet for Food Reporting.

Each week, renowned chef Michelle Bernstein, along with Hunter Franqui and Melinda Harper, feature the best food in South Florida, with Bernstein sharing her favorite recipes.

CLICK HERE to vote for Local 10's SoFlo Taste before voting ends on March 23.

