Sonny's BBQ offers free meal for first responders on Wednesday

MIAMI - We hope you're hungry, first responders!

On Wednesday, Sept. 25, all active firefighters, police officers and emergency medical technicians can visit a Sonny's BBQ location and receive a free Pork Big Deal.

The deal is only available if you dine-in. First responders must also bring a valid ID or badge to receive the offer.

The meal includes a sliced pork sandwich, a side of baked beans and an iced tea.

You can also nominate a friend or family member who you believe is making a difference through Sonny's Random Acts of BBQ promotion.

"Random Acts of BBQ is our way of recognizing those who make a difference– special individuals who selflessly give their time, talents and effort to their communities. Know a First Responder who goes above and beyond the call of duty? Nominate them for a surprise BBQ celebration on us."

CLICK HERE to nominate.

