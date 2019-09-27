Try these 10 Miami coffee shops

MIAMI - In case you're known to visit some of the bigger coffee chains, we figured we'd take this opportunity -- did you know Sunday is National Coffee Day? -- to remind you about the local coffee shops in the Miami area that would gladly make you a cup.

Who knows, it might even taste better than your usual order.

What better time than now to support local?

Panther Coffee

It’s all about the vibes at Panther Coffee. Doesn’t matter if you’re drinking an espresso or a cold brew, you will be feeling hip no matter what. 1875 Purdy Ave, Miami Beach.

Vice City Bean

Not only can you get your coffee and Vice City Bean, but enjoy their freshly brewed tea if coffee isn’t your thing. 1657 N Miami Ave., Miami.

Pasion Del Cielo

With beans from Hawaii and Jamaica, you’re always going to get something exotic at Pasion Del Cielo. 100 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables.

Cafe Curuba

Located in the heart of downtown Coral Gables, Cafe Curuba is always serving up something special to its devoted customers. The coffee is delicious and so are the freshly-baked goods. 2626 Ponce de Leon Blvd, Coral Gables.

Puroast

Love coffee but get heartburn from it? The coffee made at Puroast has 70 percent less acid than normal coffees do. We’ll drink to that! 632 S Miami Ave, Miami.

Cafe Demetrio

The leafy courtyard is enough of a reason to grab a cup of coffee at Cafe Demetrio and relax. 300 Alhambra Cir, Coral Gables.

Mister Block

If you’re hanging out in the Wynwood neighborhood then you have to grab a cup of coffee at Mister Block. The cool vibes of this space will make you never want to leave. 2621 NW 2nd Ave, Miami.

Sweat Records

What to do you get when you mix coffee and vinyl records? Sweat Records, of course! Browse through new and classic vinyl all with a nice cup of coffee. 5505 NE 2nd Ave, Miami.

Tinta Y Cafe

This Cuban cafe is as authentic as they come. They also have a walk-up window for those who need a coffee on the go. 1315 Ponce de Leon Blvd, Coral Gables.

Alaska Roasting Company

No, you’re still in Miami at Alaska Roasting Company. This joint roasts their beans on site and serves up yummy pizza. Table for two, please! 13130 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami.

