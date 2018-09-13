What the sub!?! Publix subs are on sale for $5.99

MIAMI - There are deals, and then there are D-E-A-L-S.

Whole subs from Publix for just $5.99 qualifies as the latter with the capital "D" and all those hyphens in between the other letters.

The incredible deal only lasts through next Wednesday (Sept. 19), so you better act fast. Seriously, why are you even still reading this article?

Pub Sub lovers can grab the deal in person or by ordering online.

WJXT reports the deal excludes double meat and cheese (natch), bacon (mmmm... bacon), guacamole, and hummus subs.

