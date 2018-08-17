It's sentencing day for Fort Lauderdale airport shooter

Esteban Santiago will be sentenced to life in prison for the January 2017 shooting rampage at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

MIAMI - An Alaska man is expected to be sentenced to life in prison for the shooting rampage at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport last year.

Sentencing for Esteban Santiago is scheduled for Friday morning in Miami federal court.

In May, Santiago pleaded guilty to 11 charges as part of a plea deal in which prosecutors agreed not to seek the death penalty.

The 28-year-old pleaded guilty to five counts of committing violence causing death at an international airport and six counts of committing violence causing serious bodily injury at an international airport.

Santiago confessed to opening fire in a baggage claim area at the airport on Jan. 6, 2017, killing five people and wounding six others.

The agreement calls for a life prison sentence, plus 120 years.

An Iraq war veteran, Santiago was diagnosed as schizophrenic but was found competent to understand legal proceedings.

Santiago initially told the FBI after the shooting he was under government mind control, then switched to unfounded claims he acted in support of the Islamic State extremist group.

