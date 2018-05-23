Esteban Santiago pleads guilty to killing 5 people in shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Esteban Santiago, the former U.S. Army Iraq War veteran who confessed to killing five people and injuring six during a shooting last year at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, pleaded guilty Wednesday to numerous charges.

Santiago, who was diagnosed with schizophrenia, was in federal court in Miami for a mental competency hearing. His attorney said he was getting mental health treatment and was legally competent.

U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom went through a question-and-answer session before allowing Santiago to plead guilty to five counts of committing violence causing death at an international airport and six counts of committing violence causing serious bodily injury at an international airport.

Bloom agreed with Santiago's attorney that Santiago was legally competent to agree to the terms of a plea agreement.

Under the terms of the agreement, prosecutors won't be seeking the death penalty and Santiago, 28, will be sentenced to five life terms plus 120 years without a right to appeal.

Santiago confessed to firing his gun 15 times on Jan. 6, 2017, in Terminal 2, after he arrived on a one-way Delta Airlines flight from Anchorage, Alaska. Authorities said he used a 9mm handgun with two loaded ammunition clips.

According to the plea agreement, Santiago walked into a restroom to load the handgun, walked out at 12:52 p.m., and then aimed and fired at the heads and bodies of passengers until he ran out of ammunition.

Santiago reloaded a second magazine, and when he ran out of bullets, he jumped down to the floor to surrender to a Broward Sheriff's Office deputy.

Olga Welterkng, 84, Shirley Timmons, 70, Mary Amzibel, 69, Terry Andres, 62, and Michael Oehme, 56, were killed in the shooting.

