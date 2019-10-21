Car wash lathers up suds of scares for Halloween

BRUNSWICK, Ohio - If you're going to face your wildest fears, you might as well get fresh and clean at the same time.

The "Haunted Car Wash" in Ohio will provide suds and scares on weekends this month as Halloween approaches.

Evil clowns and spooky spirits occupy the Rainforest Car Wash in Brunswick where drivers roll in for the scariest scrub this holiday season.

The things that go bump in the night also wash your car along the way, adding up to good, clean fun.

