Dad apologizes for dressing son in Hitler costume for Halloween

OWENSBORO, Ky. - A father is apologizing after facing backlash over dressing his young son as Adolf Hitler for Halloween.

Bryant Goldbach of Owensboro (Ky.) posted pictures of himself and his 5-year-old son to Facebook before a holiday event on Thursday. He first attempted to defend the costume choice by claiming the family enjoys dressing as historical figures.

Goldbach said the family was threatened at the event over the child's Hitler costume and his own Nazi uniform, adding that those who criticized him were "messing with fire."

Later, Goldbach offered a more conciliatory tone when he issued an apology, according to Cincinnati.com.

"I think it was in bad taste for me to let my child to wear that, probably for me to wear that. It didn't occur to me. I thought it was a bad decision on my part," Goldbach said.

