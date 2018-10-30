Girl's costume wins Halloween, everyone else should give up

SOUTHBAY VILLAGE, PHILIPPINES - Don't you just hate it when you come up with the perfect Halloween costume, only to find you have been beat before the holiday even began?

Well, if you haven't heard, 2018 Halloween is already over when it comes to handing out the award for the best costume.

The easy winner is a girl by the name of Maya who went trick-or-treating in the Philippines while wearing her "headless" costume.

Actually, it's truly headless as the costume has Maya holding the head in her hands instead of on her shoulders!

According to Mashable, Maya's mother said the girl stayed in character the whole time; meaning no smiling or laughing... just scaring the heck out of everyone who saw her.

Kudos to Maya, your Halloween winner for the year.

