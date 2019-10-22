Haunted house requires 40-page waiver to enter, but will hand you $20K to finish

SUMMERTOWN, Tenn. - The scariest haunted house in the U.S. will give you $20,000 if you finish the tour, but be warned... you must sign a 40-page waiver, have a doctor's note and pass a physical to even enter.

McKamey Manor in Summertown (Tenn.) is so scary, no one has yet to complete the experience, WFLA reports. But if you do finish, the attraction's owner, Russ McKamey will gladly give you the $20,000 reward.

The entry price is simply a bag of dog food for one of McKamey's five dogs.

If you pass the requirements to enter the haunted house, Russ will then tailor your experience based upon your fears.

Your entire tour is filmed, and for good reason. Some who have attempted the McKamey Manor tour have sued Russ believing things happened to them in the haunted house that didn't really occur.

“You’d be surprised over the years how many people have claimed something happened to them inside,” he told WFLA. “And I need to go back and show whoever needs to see it the raw and unedited footage, saying ‘here ya go, here’s the complete show.'”

McKamey also requires guests to watch a two-hour film that shows every person who has ever entered the haunted house. The movie highlights all of them quitting the tour midway.

McKamey Manor requirements :

Be 21 years old or older, or 18-20 with parents approval

Completed “Sports Physical” and doctor’s letter stating you are physically and mentally cleared

Pass a background check provided by McKamey Manor

Be screened via Facebook, Facetime or phone

Proof of medical insurance

Sign a detailed 40-page waiver

Pass a portable drug test on the day of the show

CLICK HERE if you think you have what it takes to conquer McKamey Manor.

